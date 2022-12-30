Third and fourth graders participate in the Gross Schechter Day School winter concert on Dec. 20. Front row, from left, Colin Milota, Vivian Goldstein, Skye Garfinkel, David Galperin and Elijah Ryazanskiy. Back, is Naomi Miller, Zorrie Lefko, Jacob Khmelnitsky, Miri Catino, Ezra Dorfman, Boaz Zarin, Lexi Mandel and Ethan Khmelnitsky.
Gross Schechter Day School held its winter concert, “Chanukkah Music-ah Palooza-kah,” Dec. 20. A packed house watched the students from the early childhood center and lower school perform traditional Chanukah favorites and some modern updates. The performance was presented by Sheri Gross and Destiny French.
Prekindergarten students Sadie Fletcher, from left, and Zev Scheinbach join fifth graders Yaakov Miller and Moriyah Roland to give a d’var torah about the meaning of Chanukah before the concert.
First and second graders perform during the winter concert. Front row, from left is Itai Scheinbach, Daniel Harris, Emery Fishman, Zachary Selker, Ori Stern, Reid Stein, Daniel Malka, Libby Maman and Noah Kohen. Back, Hannah Landes, Emma Maman, Danika Shaper, Hudson Levin, Liav Diamond, Zev Galperin, Ellie Zaychik and Gabriel Mardakhayev.
Gross Schechter Day School holds Chanukah-themed winter concert
Marc Milgrom, center, spins as a dreidel along with the 2-year-old class.
Children from the 2-year-old class, including Arielle Mendelsohn, from left, Theo Berger, Rooney German and Joey Orlansky, dress as dreidels.
Kindergartener Claire Haccoun, from left, joins seventh graders Avery Milota and Lyla Levin on stage before the lower school portion of the program.
Teacher Ashely Moore helps the 18th-month class, which is dressed as latkes, during the performance. From left is Gordon Lurie, Noah Tidd, Abigail Grundfast, Annette Haccoun and Gefen Roland.
