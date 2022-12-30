Gross Schechter Day School holds Chanukah-themed winter concert

Third and fourth graders participate in the Gross Schechter Day School winter concert

Third and fourth graders participate in the Gross Schechter Day School winter concert on Dec. 20. Front row, from left, Colin Milota, Vivian Goldstein, Skye Garfinkel, David Galperin and Elijah Ryazanskiy. Back, is Naomi Miller, Zorrie Lefko, Jacob Khmelnitsky, Miri Catino, Ezra Dorfman, Boaz Zarin, Lexi Mandel and Ethan Khmelnitsky.

 Photos / Gross Schechter Day School

Gross Schechter Day School held its winter concert, “Chanukkah Music-ah Palooza-kah,” Dec. 20. A packed house watched the students from the early childhood center and lower school perform traditional Chanukah favorites and some modern updates. The performance was presented by Sheri Gross and Destiny French. 

