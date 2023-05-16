Dr. Walter H. Kearney, left, stands with Mark Gustafson, who received Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare Kearney Award, as the volunteer of the year recipient at its Volunteer Recognition Dinner April 27.
The award is given annually to the volunteer who has contributed the greatest number of hours of direct care service. Gustafson contributed more than 400 hours of his time to support patients and their families.
The award is named after Kearney, one of Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare’s founding physicians, former medical director and former board president. Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare has locations in Ashland, Millersburg and Wooster.