HAC preschoolers learn about shemitah
Submitted photo

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland preschoolers Yehuda Goldmeier, left, and Yoel Freundlich learn about shemitah, farming in Israel during the current Sabbatical year and they immediately got into their class-made tractors to share the experiences of the Israeli farmers. 

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags