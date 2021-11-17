In January 2020, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP was gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit – foiling plans to host a large, two-day gala later that year for its more than 130 attorneys and 300 employees from six offices in Cleveland and Columbus, Naples and Fort Meyers, Fla. and Chicago.
Founded in 1920 by Jewish and Catholic lawyers tired of being excluded by their peers in the law community, Hahn Loeser’s firm culture of hard work and perseverance paid off in its ability to retool everyday business practices to ensure its 100th year wouldn’t be its last, partner Larry Oscar told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 15.
“It was sort of a reconfirmation of our founding values, and that gave us the resilience to make it to this point in the pandemic,” said Oscar, who practices business law at the Cleveland office, lives in Shaker Heights and is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “We have this great ability to work together. Our clients find that we build great teams. This was initially about survival, and subsequent resumption of business as usual and ultimately back to our normal goal of delivering great service.”
At the beginning of 2020 when whispers of COVID-19 were spreading throughout communities across the world, partner Aaron Evenchik said Hahn Loeser didn’t hesitate to make important decisions regarding remote work. But throughout those quarantine periods, the firm didn’t have to downsize its staff once, he said.
“One thing we did great through the quarantine is taking care of everybody,” Evenchik, a construction and real estate lawyer for the Cleveland office who lives in University Heights and attends Chabad House of Cleveland and Bais Dovid Cleveland, told the CJN. “We had no reduction in forces. People thanked us – thanked the decision-makers and our managing partner (Stanley R. Gorom) for how it enabled us to get through. We’ve kept everyone on staff and everything running. It’s been quite incredible.”
During 2020, society was also faced with a civil rights movement surrounding better treatment of Black, indigenous, people of color communities, and diversity and equity within the workplace. That itself also ties back to the firm’s founding, Oscar said, noting diversity has been a central component of the firm’s operations for its 100 years.
“We’ve been thoughtful and careful about building a firm filled with diversity by any definition,” Oscar said. “We have lawyers who are the first in their family to go to college, or the first in their family to attend graduate school. People on second careers, former teachers and former policemen. We’ve had immigrant lawyers who have worked for us - in addition to the traditional BIPOC definition of diversity. All of this makes us stronger.”
Oscar said embracing diversity within the firm not only allowed its staff to properly work together during complex societal issues, but it ties back to the simplest of values Hahn Loeser was created on.
“I tie it back, to some extent, to the Jewish or biblical values that permeate the firm,” he said. “We welcome the stranger. In more modern-day terms, we’re very curious about the people we’re working with. What motivates them? And that makes us better. That helped us get through the 100th – we recognized that we couldn’t celebrate but we were still proud.”
Another aspect of firm culture that helped enable Hahn Loeser to continue through its 101st year and its approaching 102nd was building relationships with lawyers and staff, Evenchik said.
“We don’t just bring these new lawyers from our recruiting classes and say, ‘Welcome, here is a class to take,’” he explained. “We try to get to know them. We make great efforts to sell them on why they should spend their careers here. We’re in a relationship business. This firm would not have lasted its 101 years if it wasn’t built on relationships. And it’s not just a single rope – it’s chain mail that builds the firm from generation to generation.”
And even though the firm couldn’t celebrate its major milestone, Oscar said the last 18 months weren’t without reasons to celebrate. Another aspect of what got the firm through dark times lies in recognizing little victories, he explained.
“We are taking great energy from our everyday victories,” he said. “Instead of celebrating this historic milestone during the pandemic, we are celebrating ourselves - our smaller accomplishments, our recent hires and our amazing teams. We have teamed up in ways we never have before. That is a reconfirmation of what we have always stood for - a culture of diversity, resilience and ingenuity.”
But, of course, the firm wouldn’t be celebrating any sort of milestone without its clients, Evenchik said.
“We thank all the clients who put their trust and confidence in us, come to us when there are opportunities for them and when there could be dark consequences for them,” he said. “And trust us to handle their needs in a sensitive, efficient and effective way. That level of trust when you have huge opportunities and risks – that’s what we hope will continue. We’re certainly going to work hard to do it.”