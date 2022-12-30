Hebrew Academy celebrates Chanukah

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, along with an at-capacity crowd, celebrated Chanukah Dec. 21 on the school’s Mendy and Ita Klein Campus in Cleveland Heights. The program included comments from Rabbi Simcha Dessler, and musical presentations from the kindergarten and boys choirs. Attendees also participated in Chanukah activities and had access to a photo booth. Refreshments were served. The event was co-chaired by Yocheved Neeland and Monica Goldstein, both mothers of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland students.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler addresses the crowd at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Chanukah Delights event Dec. 21.