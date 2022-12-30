Hebrew Academy of Cleveland students create Chanukah crafts.

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland students Yehudis Pollack, from left, Rachel Forouzan and Ahuva Hoffman create Chanukah crafts.

 Photos / Hebrew Academy of Cleveland

Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, along with an at-capacity crowd, celebrated Chanukah Dec. 21 on the school’s Mendy and Ita Klein Campus in Cleveland Heights. The program included comments from Rabbi Simcha Dessler, and musical presentations from the kindergarten and boys choirs. Attendees also participated in Chanukah activities and had access to a photo booth. Refreshments were served. The event was co-chaired by Yocheved Neeland and Monica Goldstein, both mothers of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland students. 

Hebrew Academy celebrates Chanukah

