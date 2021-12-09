Hebrew Academy of Cleveland held a community-wide Chanukah Delights program Dec. 1 at the academy’s new Mendy and Ita Klein Campus in Cleveland Heights.
The event began with a welcome and Torah perspective by Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/educational director, and featured the lighting of a giant menorah, Rabbi Zalman Berkman’s second-grade students and the Hebrew Academy boys choir.
Chanukah activities for youngsters and a reception for all followed. Co-chairs of the event were academy parents Monica Goldstein and Rivky Fertel.