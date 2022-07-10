Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s annual Mesiba Siddur is a highlight for kindergartners who celebrate their mastery of Hebrew reading with the receipt of their first Siddur, or prayer book.
This year five parallel classes and their families celebrated the milestone, one class at a time. Among those in attendance were five generations of the Roth, Weiser and Katz families.
Following the program, kindergartner Noah Katz’s great-great grandmother, Charlotte Roth, showed Rabbi Simcha Dessler, who is the menahel / educational director, the number tattooed on her arm and said that she is a survivor of Auschwitz and proudly proclaimed that “this child is my trophy,” according to a news release.
Roth’s presence at the event with four more generations in tow was an inspiring expression of Am Yisrael Chai, the continuity and eternity of our Jewish people, the release stated.