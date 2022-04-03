The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland partnered with the Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education in incorporating cutting-edge STEM programming into its core curriculum.
The recently held Drone Olympics at the academy was a one-day event that students experienced Scratch programming skills by challenging them to navigate a drone through an intricate obstacle course.
Over 150 students from the elementary school in Cleveland Heights and Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood participated.
CIJE supports the broadest spectrum of national day schools in 18 states. With a mission to provide quality STEAM education in day schools, CIJE offers core STEAM programs, professional development and engineering mentors for elementary, middle and high schools, according to a news release.