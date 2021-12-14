Six homes were demolished last week in the South Green Road area in University Heights to make way for Congregation Zichron Chaim, which will build a synagogue on the lots. Construction is expected to take eight to 10 months.
The building will be about a half-mile from its existing building at 2203 S. Green Road in University Heights, which is used for weekday services and study.
The congregation has been meeting at Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood for 15 years for Shabbos and holiday services as a result of outgrowing its current space.