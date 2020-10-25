Honkin’ Haulin’ through the streets of Beachwood

The city of Beachwood held its 21st annual Honkin’ Haulin’ Hands-on Trucks event Oct. 19 through the streets of the city.
The event is normally held inside the Beachwood Service Center, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event couldn’t be held indoors.
Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said more than 1,000 people stood in the rain in their driveways to see dozens of trucks, including a firetruck, police truck, rubbish truck, front end loader and ambulance.
Children received goodie bags, which included candy, a face mask and plastic helmets.