Humble Design Cleveland celebrated its first fundraiser, “Welcome Home Cleveland” Sept. 29 in its warehouse.

A casual event with activities where guests learned more about Humble Design’s mission, and listened to live music by Dan Mills and Jenny V from Robbing Mary.

To date, 151 empty houses have been transformed into homes that house over 400 people, the majority of whom are children. Proceeds support the mission to serve families, individuals and veterans emerging from homelessness with donated furniture and household goods, according to a news release.