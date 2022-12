About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis.

Attendees enjoyed a set by the Black Orthodox Jewish rapper, and members of the two Cleveland-based groups also got to hear him speak.