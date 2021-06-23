Twenty-six families joined the Park Family Connection and Park Day Camp counselors for an afternoon of fun and giving to others at Park Synagogue’s “I Scream” for bingo May 16 via Zoom.

With bingo games, a coloring contest and more, the event raised close to $800 for the Allison Rose Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of food allergy families through education, awareness, research and advocacy.

The event was hosted by Shelby Goldstein, a former Park Day Camp counselor, along with event chair Jenna Konstantinovsky and Park Family Connection chair Marcy Young.

This event was sponsored by the Park Family Connection, a group for Park Synagogue families and friends with children under the age of 13, and Park Day Camp.

Publisher’s Note: Marcy Young is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.