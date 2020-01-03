Israel Bonds/B’nai Jeshurun 49th tribute dinner

Israel Bonds Cleveland and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation held their 49th annual Tribute Dinner on Nov. 10 at the synagogue in Pepper Pike, where Deborah and Jerry Isaak-Shapiro were honored. The dinner featured entertainment by Israeli musical duo Yonina. Jerry Isaak- Shapiro has been head of school at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School for 17 years. Deborah Isaak-Shapiro is a licensed independent social worker and has been a clinical social worker/therapist for more than 30 years. They were honored for their leadership and dedication to Israel, Israel Bonds and the Jewish community.
