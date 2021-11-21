Maybe you know her from Broadway’s “Yentl” or as the overbearing Jewish mother from the film, “Kissing Jessica Stein.” Perhaps you’ve seen her on television on “Law and Order” or “The Walking Dead.”
But, if you attended the 22nd annual Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Book Festival Nov. 9, you saw Tovah Feldshuh live and somewhat in person from the JCC’s Stonehill Auditorium. The acclaimed actress and recent author Zoomed her performance both to a crowd of fans at the JCC and to individuals in the comfort of their own homes.
Live from New York, the JCC Playmakers’ Emma Miller introduced the evening’s moderator and host, Bob Noll. Noll, a TV producer, playwright and professor at John Carroll University in University Heights, guided a lively conversation with Tovah discussing her new book, “Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I’ve Played.”
While regaling the hysterical and heart-warming stories of her relationship with her mother from her book, she’d often fall into the voices of the characters she’s played such as hotelier Leona Helmsley, health expert, Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.