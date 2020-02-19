Miltz Meisels

Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center was packed with area educators and other supporters for the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland’s 26th annual celebration on Feb. 9.

Alex Pomson, principal and managing director of Rosov Consulting Israel, gave a heartfelt keynote address and spoke of the power of Jewish education and the opportunity to influence and shape a person’s life.

Praising the Jewish Education Center, he remarked Cleveland is blessed to have such an organization to create programs and curriculum. Following an inspirational video, awards committee chair Rebecca Bar-Shain presented awards and grants to five teachers.

Edward J. Magiste of The Temple-Tefereth Israel and Ruchoma Meisels of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School were awarded The Ratner-Goldberg Israel Fellowship.

The Steiger Family Education Grant went to Nurit Barnard of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School.

Recognizing her talent in working with special education students, Beth L. Coven of Fuchs Mizrachi School went home with the Dr. Sylvia Fleck Abrams Award.

The Libbie L. Braverman Award went to Beth Israel-The West Temple’s favorite bar/bat mitzvah tutor, Scott Machol. Kol HaKavod to all the recipients.

