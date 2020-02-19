Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center was packed with area educators and other supporters for the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland’s 26th annual celebration on Feb. 9.
Alex Pomson, principal and managing director of Rosov Consulting Israel, gave a heartfelt keynote address and spoke of the power of Jewish education and the opportunity to influence and shape a person’s life.
Praising the Jewish Education Center, he remarked Cleveland is blessed to have such an organization to create programs and curriculum. Following an inspirational video, awards committee chair Rebecca Bar-Shain presented awards and grants to five teachers.