Hundreds of well-dressed and well-intentioned young donors gathered at the swanky Silver Grille for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland YLD’s Big Event on Nov. 23. Chaired by Josh Kramer, Ben Milgrom and Linsday Toth, the event’s theme of “Be Part of Something Bigger” was inspiring to all.
At a cocktail hour for members of the Ben Gurion Society, Rabbi Pinchas Landis and Hannah Milgrom welcomed the 42 new members to the group.
Prior to dinner, guests heard from transplanted Clevelanders, Eli Daitchman from New York City and Mariely Luengo from Puerto Rico, who both spoke of their big love for their adopted hometown.
There were lots of big, fun ideas to end the evening. Guests could try the classic arcade claw game and win stuffed animals or other prizes. With the artistic guidance of Anna Bolman of Willows and Sage Flowers & Events, budding florists assembled 100 fresh flower bouquets which were then delivered to Montefiore residents the following day. And, a giant interactive chalk wall begged the big question, “Before I die, I want to ...” Someone very honestly wrote, “find my besheret.” How big of them.
Other big expectations were met all around. YLD co-chair Gabrielle Jerusalem was looking forward to the kosher catering. After seven years of wedded bliss, Abbie and Jeremy Pappas were happy to return to the scene of their big day. The night was especially big for new parents, Jennie and Ben Becker, who excitedly exclaimed this was their very first night out, with a big shoutout to Alan Semel, who volunteered to babysit for them.