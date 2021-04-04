Jewish Family Experience in Beachwood held its monthly young professionals event March 21 at the Glass Bubble Project in Cleveland. The socially-distanced event had indoor and outdoor spaces. Each participant blew their own glass bowl to use for the salt water on the Passover seder plate. Discussions were led by Rabbi Sruly Koval and Rabbi Josh Grodko regarding the meaning of Passover as well as practical takeaway exercises for each of the participants to use at their respective Seders. JFX holds monthly young professional events, where social activities are combined with meaningful Jewish content. Koval is the husband of Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Ruchi Koval.