Good vibes were flowing on Jan. 28 as Jewish Family Experience’s Young Professionals sponsored Chesed Night Equals Kindness Night at a residence in Beachwood. Just walking in with canned food was the first good deed and set the mood for a night of giving and hospitality. Guests had to be well-nourished first and partook in a unique and delicious poke´ bowl station. Rabbi Sruly Koval kicked off the night by telling an inspirational and personal story about performing chesed, acts of kindness. Guests had opportunities for chesed by creating beautiful flower bouquets to be donated to local nursing homes with the help of Willows and Sage. Welcome bags were assembled to be given to families dealing with illness to be distributed by Bikur Cholim Cleveland. Finally, the group was tasked to find others doing good over the following week and acknowledge their efforts by presenting them with an acknowledgement card from the organization, Life Vest Inside.
