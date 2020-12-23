Kol Israel Foundation Executive Director Hallie Duchon and emcee Seth Buchwald, a Cleveland native and second-generation Holocaust survivor descendant, discuss the Beachwood organization’s Dec. 16 virtual trivia and event fundraiser, “Latke Luck – Are You Smarter Than a Potato Grater.” The following awards were presented during the program: Beachwood High School teacher Kathryn-Anne Barney-Cheney with the Educator Award; Western Reserve Historical Society associate curator for Jewish history Sean Martin with the Humanitarian Award; Anti-Defamation Cleveland Regional Director James Pasch with the Remembrance Award; second-generation Holocaust survivor Peggy Weil Dorfman with the Legacy Award; and Cleveland Jewish News Managing Editor Bob Jacob with the Media Award.