Magen David Society celebrated Purim March 6 at Negative Space Gallery in Cleveland. Festivities included a trivia game and a Megillah reading by Rabbi Alexander Popivker and his sons, with savory and sweet hamentaschen, jeweled rice dishes, wine, cocktails and mocktails.
Paltiel Klein and Shmuel Mendelson provided the music, while attendees enjoyed the “Estie’s Speakeasy”-themed party and viewed the art of Negative Space Gallery owner Gadi Zamir.
Attendees included a mixture of Jews from the former Soviet Union and Cleveland, as well as Christian, Muslim and secular friends, according to a news release.