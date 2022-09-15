Neva.JPG

“Fiddler” actress Neva Small addresses the crowd.

Do you remember one the heart-wrenching final scenes in the movie, “Fiddler on the Roof,” when Teyve reluctantly says goodbye to his daughter, Chava, and it’s unknown when they’ll ever see each other again?

Well, on Sept. 8, over 200 Fiddler fans were reunited with Chava herself, live and in person in the Murch Auditorium at the Cleveland Natural History Museum.

For opening night of the 2022 Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Fest, actress Neva Small was the special guest star to accompany the documentary, “Fiddler’s Journey to The Big Screen.”

Film fest donors gathered in the museum’s courtyard for a bite to eat and a morsel of insider information about Small’s journey to procuring her life-changing roll, claiming that she almost wasn’t cast because she didn’t seem Jewish enough.

Following the film, she descended into the crowd with microphone in hand to lead film-goers in a little Fiddler singaalong.

Conversation at the post-film dessert amongst the museum’s dinosaurs focused on shocking revelations unveiled during the film (Issac Stern violin performance, Norman Jewison’s religion) and what films they were looking forward to for the next week.

