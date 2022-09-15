Do you remember one the heart-wrenching final scenes in the movie, “Fiddler on the Roof,” when Teyve reluctantly says goodbye to his daughter, Chava, and it’s unknown when they’ll ever see each other again?
Well, on Sept. 8, over 200 Fiddler fans were reunited with Chava herself, live and in person in the Murch Auditorium at the Cleveland Natural History Museum.
For opening night of the 2022 Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Fest, actress Neva Small was the special guest star to accompany the documentary, “Fiddler’s Journey to The Big Screen.”
PHOTOS: Mandel JCC Cleveland Jewish Film Fest opening night
Shelly Lewis and Tamar Brosse
Shani in the City
Lynda and Don Insul
Lynda and Don Insul
Post film dessert buffet
Post film dessert buffet
Mandell JCC board chair Neil Tramer
Shani in the City
Dinner for the donors
Dinner for the donors
Representing the Harry K. Fox and Emma R. Fox Charitable Foundation, Susie, Nancy and Debbie Friedman
Shani in the City
“Fiddler” actress Neva Small addresses the crowd.
Shani in the City
Bernie and Heidi Perla
Bernie and Heidi Perla
Museum of Natural History courtyard filled with film enthusiasts
Shani in the City
Barry Goloboff, Neva Small, Noreen Koppelman-Goldstein, and Brad and Marcy Robbins
Shani in the City
JCC staff members Beth Rosenthal and Sarah Jaffe Kasdan
Shani in the City
Dan and Mary Ann Rothstein
Shani in the City
Sally, Natalie and Larry Sears
Shani in the City
Jon and Darby Steiger with Neva Small
Shani in the City
Free concessions for the audience
Shani in the City
Neil Tramer, Cheri Shapero, Rich Zakalik, and Mindy Davidson
Shani in the City
Film fest donors gathered in the museum’s courtyard for a bite to eat and a morsel of insider information about Small’s journey to procuring her life-changing roll, claiming that she almost wasn’t cast because she didn’t seem Jewish enough.
Following the film, she descended into the crowd with microphone in hand to lead film-goers in a little Fiddler singaalong.
Conversation at the post-film dessert amongst the museum’s dinosaurs focused on shocking revelations unveiled during the film (Issac Stern violin performance, Norman Jewison’s religion) and what films they were looking forward to for the next week.