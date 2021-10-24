As it is said in the entertainment business, the show must go on. The staff and volunteers for Mandel JCC’s Cleveland Jewish Film Fest did just that.
Opening night Oct. 14 was the much-awaited grand re-entry to a new-normal movie viewing experience. For those who chose to attend in person, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s new and beautiful Murch Auditorium proved an elegant venue to experience the uproariously funny Israeli film, “Golden Voices.”
Masked and socially distanced film aficionados munched on bagged popcorn and were thrilled to congregate in person to kickoff the festival’s 15th year.
Of course, with the changing times, viewers who were more comfortable at home were given the opportunity to stream opening night as well as the three dozen other films from the comfort of their home.
“We had a complicated task, yet again, to satisfy both those not ready to leave their houses and those aching to do so,” co-chairperson Beth Robbins said.
A delicious dessert reception featuring Mitchell’s Ice Cream was held under the surreal stare of fossilized dinosaur bones culminating in a truly cinematic moment for all.
Publisher’s note: Shani Spiegle is on the Cleveland Jewish Film Fest committee.