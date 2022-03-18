There were no jump shots or jump ropes in the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School’s gym in Beachwood March 5, but you could say that the room was definitely jumping.
Hosted by co-chairs Rebecca Cohen, Katie Fiala and Stephanie Miller, the Winter Auction was a welcomed event for the school’s first post-pandemic gathering.
“For many parents and supporters, it was their first time back in the building since construction and boy were they excited to have an excuse to go out,” Fiala said.
Enthusiastic bidding on silent and live auction items helped to raise much needed funds slated to enhance the auditorium’s capabilities for years to come. The most popular items were an ultimate golf dream package, a whiskey tasting at Lizardville and of course, “Head of the School for a Day,” when a student gets to shadow Head of School Jay Leberman.
After dinner, the gym was rocking with lively entertainment provided by dueling pianos of The Cleveland Keys, motivating guests to sing along, dance and enjoy all the festivities.
Now, that’s a PE class to remember.