Pearl Grover of Mayfield Heights passed away Feb. 23, 2022.
Pearl was a sweet rabbit who was found pregnant on the streets approximately three years ago, and subsequently rescued by Buckeye House Rabbit Society. Pearl gave birth to three beautiful daughters. After waiting in foster for an extended period of time, Pearl was adopted by her mother, Carlton. Pearl loved receiving pats on the head and napping on the couch, but her greatest joy was eating.
Her mother will always miss the delightful sounds of Pearl munching on crunchy salad and feasting on hay.
Pearl is survived by her human mother, Carlton Grover; and rabbit daughters, Gracie of Columbus and Rosie of Cincinnati. She was predeceased by her third daughter, Daffodil.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. March 6 at Pearl’s home in Mayfield Heights.
Donations in memory of Pearl can be made to Buckeye House Rabbit Society (ohare.org).