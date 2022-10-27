The fifth annual Medfest 2022 fundraising event was held Oct. 15 at Hiram House Camp in Moreland Hills and raised $315,000. The event featured musical entertainment, dinner, cocktails and a live bull riding event with real cowboys.
The annual fundraiser supports the Lyndhurst-based organization’s mission of providing free access to medical, dental, vision, women’s health and mental health care to anyone in need with no questions asked.
Zac Ponsky founded Medworks, which provides care to those who are uninsured or insured, but struggling to afford co-pays or deductibles. Both medical professionals and community volunteers partner to give their time and talents at mobile clinics to provide high-quality health care, treating the whole patient.
Co-chairs of the event were Jamie Belkin, Pep Llinas, Franklin Malemud, Kenny Outcalt, Nicole Twells, Kelly Vallone, Michael Weil and Elie Weiss.
Albert Anton is a freelance journalist.