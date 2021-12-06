The Men of Fairmount Temple held its annual clothing drive Nov. 14. Last year’s drive was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Congregants pulled up to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood with donations that filled 25 39-gallon bags and two clothing racks. The donations were given to the Cleveland Chesed Center in Cleveland Heights, whose mission is ensuring that individuals and families in the Jewish community are provided with basic necessities, including clothing, according to a news release from the temple.
Men of Fairmount Temple pack donations for Cleveland Chesed Center
