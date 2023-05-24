Menorah Park residents recently celebrated Lag b’Omer with a performance by Yiddish Cup. Staff rabbis shared stories with attendees and spoke about the holiday alongside an electric bonfire. R.H. Myers resident Jane Friedman also performed in a duet singing “Yiddish Momma” in honor of Mother’s Day.
