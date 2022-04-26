Work continues on MetroHealth’s new behavioral health facilities at 10 Severance Circle in Cleveland Heights.
The $42 million project will include a three-story, 79,000-square-foot building connected to its current medical center, and will include 110 new beds for inpatient care for adolescents, adults and elders struggling with addiction and mental health issues.
A fall opening is planned.
The project is anticipated to add 155 jobs in the first year, increasing to 225 jobs by the fifth year, with an approximate payroll of $15 million a year and $340,000 in tax revenue for the city annually, Joseph Frolik, MetroHealth’s senior vice president, said during a March 2021 meeting.
