Moreland Hills School fifth graders Henry and Nathan Miller in their DIY home studio. 

The Orange School District received more than two dozen entries from 22 students in the annual PTA-sponsored Reflections Program.

Each year, students in pre-K through 12th grade are invited to submit projects reflective of a preselected theme and represent it within various artistic methods.

This year’s theme was “I Matter Because...” with a virtual ceremony held in November.

Students competed in four grade level divisions, primary pre-K through second, intermediate third through fifth, middle school sixth through eighth and high school ninth through 12th.

First-place winners were submitted to the state-level PTA contest, where the next round of first-place winners move on to the national competition.

Moreland Hills School fifth graders Henry and Nathan Miller won first place in the intermediate music category for their composition, “Why I Matter,” that was recorded at their DIY home studio. The Millers live in Orange and attend The Temple-Tifereth Israel.

