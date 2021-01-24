The Orange School District received more than two dozen entries from 22 students in the annual PTA-sponsored Reflections Program.
Each year, students in pre-K through 12th grade are invited to submit projects reflective of a preselected theme and represent it within various artistic methods.
This year’s theme was “I Matter Because...” with a virtual ceremony held in November.
Students competed in four grade level divisions, primary pre-K through second, intermediate third through fifth, middle school sixth through eighth and high school ninth through 12th.
First-place winners were submitted to the state-level PTA contest, where the next round of first-place winners move on to the national competition.
Moreland Hills School fifth graders Henry and Nathan Miller won first place in the intermediate music category for their composition, “Why I Matter,” that was recorded at their DIY home studio. The Millers live in Orange and attend The Temple-Tifereth Israel.