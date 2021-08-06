Mitsui Collective’s Tu b’Av Ecology of Love Summit and Festival July 24 celebrated nature and community at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes in Shaker Heights.
The program featured sessions including Torah yoga, songs, stories and blessings, a mindfulness and self care talk, a Jewish composting program with Zoe Apisdorf from Rust Belt Riders, and a self-guided nature walk.
The Mitsui Collective was formed last year by Yoshi Silverstein, aimed to work at the intersection of Jewish wellness, spirituality, nature connection and community building.