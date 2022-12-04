Moreland Hills School and Orange Inclusive Preschool students are ready to reach new heights by putting their collective best foot forward in the 2022 Orange PTA Walkathon, “Stronger Together,” which kicked off Oct. 10.
The walkathon is the primary fundraiser for the preschool, elementary and middle school PTA this year.
Moreland Hills School and the preschool students and their teachers walked around the school campus Oct. 21 to raise money for the school. Donations will be used to support all of the PTA programs including educational grants, special programming for students and more. 100% of the money collected directly benefits the school and the community, according to a news release.
The grade with the highest fundraising total will enjoy an extra recess and fun treat, the release stated.