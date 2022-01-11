Moreland Hills School yearbook winners

This year’s winning Moreland Hills School yearbook cover design belongs to fourth grader Natalie Blackburn and her “Better Together” creation.
Blackburn’s drawing will be featured on the cover of the MHS yearbook which will debut in the spring.
Dozens of students at each grade level submitted more than 100 entries, and the entire student body chose the top designs.
The grade-level winners were kindergartner Asha Wilt, from left, second grader Susannah Anderson, overall winner Natalie Blackburn, who is also holding the design of fourth-grade winner Nina Bodas, who is not pictured, first grader Ava Spitz, third grader Maya Spitz, and fifth grader Grace Sushko.