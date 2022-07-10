On June 28, the hottest ticket in town was to see August “Augie” Napoli live and in person on stage at KeyBank State Theater in Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland.
Of course, the audience wasn’t there to hear him sing or dance, but to give him a well-deserved round of applause as he concludes his six years of leading the United Way of Greater Cleveland.
The actual seats were empty as hundreds of friends, family and community leaders joined him up on stage for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and camaraderie.
With the sounds of the Revolution Brass Band playing, “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow,” Napoli was praised by notable local dignitaries, including Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.
Perhaps the most moving act of the night was the announcement of the creation and funding of The Augie Napoli Fund for Anti-Poverty Innovation.
The curtain may have set for Napoli that night, but it is far from his final bow as his actions and initiatives will continue to benefit so many in Greater Cleveland.
Bravo, Augie.