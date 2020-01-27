As a follow-up to NCJW/CLE’s 125th celebration, the organization performed its 18th act of kindness. The original goal was one act per month, but the organziation has performed nearly three per month. On Jan. 15, “Journey” bags were provided for foster care children at Fostering Hope in Pepper Pike. The duffle bags are filled with blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, journals, toiletries and more for children entering into foster care. Mimi Kadish, Sue Forman, Roseann Druim, Cheryl Shankman, Janice Hirshon, Jane Weiner, Claudia Marmaros and Ellen Klein are among those who participated.