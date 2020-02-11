NCJW/Cleveland 125th winter meeting

The snazzy and stylish members of NCJW/Cleveland held their 125th annual winter meeting Feb. 5. Themed as “Headlines and Hemlines: Our Actions & Our Outfits Through the Decades,” Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights was transformed into a style mecca for Cleveland’s socially conscious fashionistas.
A pop-up shoppe allowed the council consumers to stock up in style, bringing the best local designers together. Curated by Courtney Lepene and Jamie Synenberg, boutiques such as Evie Loue, Yellowcake, Biancheria Linen Shoppe and many local jewelry designers satisfied all retail desires.
Emerging Leader awardees Erinn Stark and Marci Moses
Shani in the City
Becky Brouman presents Emerging Leader awards to Erinn Stark and Marci Moses
Shani in the City
Colin Isaacs and Andrew Rush
Elaine Schkolnick
Shani in the City
Eve Echt and Betty Naft
Shani in the City
Halo-Heart Designs bangle creator Lindsay Flack
Shani in the City
Gloria Treister
Shani in the City
Guest speakers Sarah Rogers and Sara Hume
Shani in the City
Shopping frenzy
Judy Aplis and Roberta Katzman
Shani in the City
Kent State University student models
Shani in the City
Leslie Kaufman, Sheila Wyse and Linda Barnett
Shani in the City
Mikayla Doughney and Juliana Beltran
Shani in the City
Emerging Leader awardee Marci Moses with Michael Moses and Joan Rogoff
Shani in the City
Sarah, Kevin and Emerging Leader awardee Erinn Stark Emerging Leader awardee, Erinn Stark
Wendy Wexler and Marilyn Schickler
Shani in the City
Interspersed with archived examples of NCJW/Cleveland demonstrated that being a member of NCJW/Cleveland has always been in mode. They had the fur stoles and big shoulder pads to prove it. And, yes, these same fur stoles be now be found in the Designer Days fur section this October.
Chaired by Niki Resnick, Barb Shane and Debbie Rosenthal, the brunch concluded with a fashion show displaying pieces from their past exhibit, Wearing Justice.
Student models presented thought-provoking garments which visually comment on social justice. A perfect fit for NCJW/Cleveland.
The CJN is a sponsor of NCJW/Cleveland’s 125th anniversary.