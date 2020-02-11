NCJW/Cleveland 125th winter meeting

NCJW/Cleveland 125th annual winter meeting

Luncheon co-chairs Barbara Shane, Niki Resnick and Debbie Rosenthal

 Shani in the City

The snazzy and stylish members of NCJW/Cleveland held their 125th annual winter meeting Feb. 5. Themed as “Headlines and Hemlines: Our Actions & Our Outfits Through the Decades,” Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights was transformed into a style mecca for Cleveland’s socially conscious fashionistas.

A pop-up shoppe allowed the council consumers to stock up in style, bringing the best local designers together. Curated by Courtney Lepene and Jamie Synenberg, boutiques such as Evie Loue, Yellowcake, Biancheria Linen Shoppe and many local jewelry designers satisfied all retail desires.

Always in vogue is a volunteering spirit. As recipients of the Emerging Leader Award, Marci Moses and Erinn Stark modeled their high-style participation and dedication to the organization.

Experts from the Kent State Museum of Fashion, Sarah J. Rogers, Director, and Sara Hume, associate professor and curator, led a discussion on clothing trends over the past 125 years.

Interspersed with archived examples of NCJW/Cleveland demonstrated that being a member of NCJW/Cleveland has always been in mode. They had the fur stoles and big shoulder pads to prove it. And, yes, these same fur stoles be now be found in the Designer Days fur section this October.

Chaired by Niki Resnick, Barb Shane and Debbie Rosenthal, the brunch concluded with a fashion show displaying pieces from their past exhibit, Wearing Justice.

Student models presented thought-provoking garments which visually comment on social justice. A perfect fit for NCJW/Cleveland.

The CJN is a sponsor of NCJW/Cleveland’s 125th anniversary.

