Orange High School activity fair returns

The annual Orange High School activity fair returned to the Orange Schools campus this year as students and advisers from more than 25 different clubs and groups presented their offerings.
OHS students had the opportunity to learn about the various clubs and activities in the OHS courtyard during lunch periods and then sign up for those that interested them.
Dozens of opportunities were made available, ranging from service and mentoring organizations like Key Club and Unity in Diversity, to scholastic clubs like French Club and Mock Trial to arts and culture organizations like the Thespian Troupe and Israeli Culture Club.