Orange High School activity fair returns

Orange High School Robotics Club president Halina Michener, vice president Nikita Kolure and secretary Sarah Friedlander give their robot a test run as they set up for the 2021 OHS activity fair. More than 40 students signed up for the club this year with hopes of returning to the world competition after last year’s win in the Miami Valley Regional in Dayton. Last season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.