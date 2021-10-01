Orange High School activity fair returns

Orange High School Robotics Club president Halina Michener, vice president Nikita Kolure and secretary Sarah Friedlander give their robot a test run as they set up for the 2021 OHS activity fair. More than 40 students signed up for the club this year with hopes of returning to the world competition after last year’s win in the Miami Valley Regional in Dayton. Last season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Submitted photo

The annual Orange High School activity fair returned to the Orange Schools campus this year as students and advisers from more than 25 different clubs and groups presented their offerings.

OHS students had the opportunity to learn about the various clubs and activities in the OHS courtyard during lunch periods and then sign up for those that interested them.

Dozens of opportunities were made available, ranging from service and mentoring organizations like Key Club and Unity in Diversity, to scholastic clubs like French Club and Mock Trial to arts and culture organizations like the Thespian Troupe and Israeli Culture Club.

