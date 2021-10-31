Orange High School homecoming court

The Orange High School 2021 senior homecoming court included Ava Rezaee, from left, Marc Kousa, Katherine Hamilton, Anthony Fatica, Delilah Regalbuto, John Boyle, Courtney Taylor, Caden Vincent, Stella Colich and Elijah Jackson.
Hamilton was selected queen and Jackson was named king and were crowned at halftime of the football game Oct. 8, 2021 when Perry defeated Orange, 43-0.
Members of the homecoming court were introduced at pregame on the field along with the parents of the members of the senior court. Also on hand were freshmen attendants Elana Novak and Landon Watson, sophomore attendants Callyn Carran and Armon Grays, and junior attendants Rebecca Abramovich and Brian Gent.