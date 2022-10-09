Orange High School National Merit Scholarship Commended Students named

Nine Orange High School seniors were recently named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commended Students.
They are Niranjan Girish, from left, Sydney Golovan, Sean Lipton, Nathan Rice, Sophia Stepanyan, Laura Wei and Truman Williams. Not pictured, Griffin Ginosar and Elena Bunker.
They will each receive a letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program each year.
They are among only 34,000 students throughout the nation who are being recognized for exceptional academic promise, having placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 PSAT.