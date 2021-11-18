The Orange High School robotic team, The Flying Circuits, won the Mahoning Valley Robotics Challenge in Warren, Ohio in mid-October, ranking first out of 17 teams, winning the overall event and receiving the award for the top offensive robot.
Nearly 30 Orange students attended the competition, including four new drivers for the event – Halina Michener, Jack Arch, Nathan Rice and Charlie Rubsamen, with Rice taking over full driver responsibilities for the final matches.
This was the final competition for the Orobot named “Hammer Head.” A new robot will be created for the next competition in mid-March when the team travels to the Greater Pittsburgh Regional Competition.
The Orange team includes Jack Arch, Nash Cook, Jacob Dvorin, James Fleming, Meredith Ford, Aaron Friedlander, Sarah Friedlander, Caden Gerckens, Griffin Ginosar, Niranjan Girish, Amelia Horvat, Logan Kaplan, Kerry Kelly, Elise Kemp, Gemma Klisovic, Giada Klisovic, Robert Lamperth, Anna Leitson, Sean Lipton, Charlie Loebl, Rafi Mendlowitz, Maddie Millett, Nathan Rice, Daniel Roberts, Charlie Rubsamen, Ethan Vincent, Ben Wei and Halina Michener.