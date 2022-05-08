Orange High School’s Amnesty International Club aids Ukraine

Students and staff at Orange High School in Pepper Pike helped in the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine through a fundraiser hosted earlier this month by the school’s Amnesty International Club.
Students set up a donation area in the high school commons during lunch periods and collected $500.
The donation was sent to UNICEF, whose work in Ukraine focuses on meeting the most critical urgent needs for safety, health care, safe water and nutrition, protection while also safeguarding children’s rights and long-term well-being.
The club is a space for young people to join the movement for human rights and offers a platform for high school students to come together to learn and take action on human rights issues.
All donors received a yellow and blue awareness ribbon as well as raffle tickets to win gift cards donated by private companies and individual supporters.