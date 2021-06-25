Orange High School environmental club students created a school garden in an effort to enhance the community environment.
Amy Leitson, who will be a senior in the fall, spearheaded the effort as part of an English project that was dedicated to fulfilling a need in the community.
After initiating the project with the assistance of the environmental club, Amy met with stakeholders and administrators for approval.
She designed the layout of the beds and invited fellow students to contribute to the garden in a tangible way, whether through pottery creations, seed donations, or mulching and planting.
The initial seeding was done in mid-May with plans for students in the club to grow vegetables and flowers and plants in the months and years ahead. Leitson said the benefits of the garden are multiple: educationally, environmentally and nutritionally.