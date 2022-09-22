orange_waterballoon (8).JPG

Orange High School students and staff competed Sept. 2 in one of the first rounds of the water balloon toss before added distance made things more challenging. Senior partners Kylie Leska, left, and Virginia Cohn, right, keep the water balloon within easy reach. Next to Leska is classmate Ronetta Bell-Moore, teacher Vikas Turakhia and senior Jordan Trostler, and next to Cohn are seniors Marina Caporossi, Guy Levi and Aidan Kozak.

 Submitted photo

Orange High School held a water balloon toss Sept. 2, as part of the WeConnect program. There were four heats of students donning their designated class colors with all four grade levels represented in each heat.

Spirit Club seniors Natalie Norcia and Simon Hersch emceed the event, providing music and announcements throughout. The event was coordinated by teachers Kimberly Steinbauer, Rick Clark and Jessica Fairchild along with Principal Katie Phillips, while the maintenance and custodial staff filled the balloons.

The winning teams included the freshmen team of Oliver Abramson and Jonah Frey, and the junior team of Gabe Nemer and Alex Khouli. The student pairs each won breakfast for their entire WeConnect teams. Each week, students meet through the WeConnect program to build connections with each other and throughout the campus.

