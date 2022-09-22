Orange High School held a water balloon toss Sept. 2, as part of the WeConnect program. There were four heats of students donning their designated class colors with all four grade levels represented in each heat.
Spirit Club seniors Natalie Norcia and Simon Hersch emceed the event, providing music and announcements throughout. The event was coordinated by teachers Kimberly Steinbauer, Rick Clark and Jessica Fairchild along with Principal Katie Phillips, while the maintenance and custodial staff filled the balloons.
The winning teams included the freshmen team of Oliver Abramson and Jonah Frey, and the junior team of Gabe Nemer and Alex Khouli. The student pairs each won breakfast for their entire WeConnect teams. Each week, students meet through the WeConnect program to build connections with each other and throughout the campus.