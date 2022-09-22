Orange High School students and staff competed Sept. 2 in one of the first rounds of the water balloon toss before added distance made things more challenging. Senior partners Kylie Leska, left, and Virginia Cohn, right, keep the water balloon within easy reach. Next to Leska is classmate Ronetta Bell-Moore, teacher Vikas Turakhia and senior Jordan Trostler, and next to Cohn are seniors Marina Caporossi, Guy Levi and Aidan Kozak.