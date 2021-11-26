Orange High School senior Caden Vincent was named the Kiwanis of Lander Circle’s Senior of the Month for November. Vincent serves as Key Club secretary and has been actively involved with the Kiwanis Club in many endeavors, including the annual Rummage Sale, Convocation Day, philanthropic activities and leadership conferences.
He serves as the Orange Alumni Association student liaison, news anchor of “Eye of the Lion,” marching Lion band bass drum section leader and is a three-year member of the baseball team and a mentor in the Book Buddies program.
This fall, he earned a 4.017 grade-point-average. Vincent is also in the Thespian Troupe and has performed in lead roles in productions and films throughout Northeast Ohio.
The sports director at Camp Gan Izzy for two summers, he serves as a sports coach and referee with various Orange Community Education and Recreation programs.
He also has served as a madrich, or youth supervisor, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and Solon Chabad.
He was selected for the homecoming court and was invited to participate as a leader for Inclusivity Day. Every school year, the Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle recognizes six seniors for their leadership, integrity and academic achievements, according to a news release from Orange Schools.