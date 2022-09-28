Three Orange High School students were named semifinalists in the 68th annual 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
They are seniors Daniel Suh, from left, Lindsey Wang and Anna Wolf.
They have the opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships that will be awarded in the spring of 2023.
More than 16,000 National Merit semifinalists nationwide, representing less than 1% of the country’s high school seniors, have achieved this designation. Semifinalists are among the state’s highest-scoring students on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
National Merit Scholarship finalists for 2023 will be announced beginning in April 2023 and concluding in July 2023.
National Merit Commended Students will be announced later this month.