Orange schools students took a page out of the National Education Association’s book March 2 as the youngest to the oldest were seen reading across the Orange campus. To commemorate the birthday of Dr. Seuss, “National Read Across America Day” is celebrated each year on March 2.
The initiative on reading was created by the National Education Association to celebrate books that ‘inspire children and explore diverse perspectives and cultures, encouraging all children to dream big.’
Moreland Hills School kindergartners brought books they authored and illustrated to OIP to share with their young friends.
Pictured here holding a personally selected book to read are, clockwise from bottom right, Nnamdi-Olu Williams (holding “Straw”), David Xu, Shubhechha Saha, Aliza Shapiro, Cora McGinley and Rowan Ducatman.