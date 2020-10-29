“Pals In Motion” held a virtual 1-mile and 5K walk/run or any exercise of a participant’s choosing to benefit people living with Parkinson’s disease and their families.
This year’s event included a “Mad Dash With A Mask” component, where teams virtually exercised across the globe.
InMotion provides exercise, holistic programming and support at no cost to its clients and care partners to help people with Parkinson’s.
Pals In Motion raised more than $313,000 from 1,110 donors and 45 teams. InMotion will open its new home at 23905 Mercantile Road in Beachwood in mid-November later this year.