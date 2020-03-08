On a cold Sunday in mid-February in preparation for their upcoming Purim carnival, Park Synagogue’s Junior Kadima and Kadima youth groups set out to bake 500 hamantaschen as they do each year. With Rabbi Sharon Marcus at the helm – and her mother’s famous recipe in hand – the kitchen bustled with a flurry of busy hands, rolling pins and all-purpose flour. Fillings ranged from cherry to apricot to chocolate, which is the group’s No. 1 seller. Before long, the aroma of warm, freshly baked hamantaschen filled the air, and students, along with parent volunteers waited in anticipation for the home-baked pastries. As in past years, the tasty treats will not only be sold at the synagogue’s Purim carnival, but they will also be used to fill shaloch manot baskets given to family and friends.

Park’s Junior Kadima, Kadima bake hamantaschen

Jeff Mendes is a writer and photography buff, and we’ve given him our camera. Look for him in the community and at society events around town. Want Jeff to be at your event? Email him at wheresjeff@cjn.org.