Park Synagogue Wolf Religious School, Park Family Connection – a group for Park families and friends with children ages 13 and younger – and Park Sisterhood welcomed families and volunteers of all ages to help prepare for the celebration of Sukkot Sept. 19.
Across Park Synagogue’s Pepper Pike campus, the emphasis was on community as participants decorated kites with blessings and wishes for a good year, helped beautify the Park Synagogue sukkah, practiced meditation and relaxation yoga, enjoyed Goldie’s donuts, and performed the mitzvah of shaking the lulav and smelling the etrog while saying the blessings in the sukkah, according to a news release.
“It felt so special to welcome everyone back, and we look forward to more magical moments this year,” said Teri Hochberg, Park Synagogue’s education director, in the release.