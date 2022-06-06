More than 145 people volunteered on 18 projects which brought in donations of over $1,400 to help purchase supplies and gift cards as part of Park Synagogue’s Mitzvah Day 2022.
Volunteers assembled 200 arts and crafts for young patients at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, packed 100 lunches for the men at the Lutheran Metro Ministry Homeless Shelter, sewed and stuffed 60 heart pillows for breast cancer patients at Seidman Cancer Center, assembled 300 appreciation bags for health care workers at Ahuja and Hillcrest hospitals, and more.
Event co-chairs were Lorie Gelb and Cheryl Kretch.